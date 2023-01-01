Menu
2018 Audi Q5

112,003 KM

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro

Location

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Logo_NoBadges

112,003KM
Used
  • Stock #: 18AQ59399
  • VIN: WA1BNAFYXJ2249399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,003 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi Q5 is a luxurious and versatile SUV that combines performance, style, and advanced technology. With its powerful engines and Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel drive system, the Q5 delivers exhilarating performance and precise handling. Its sleek and timeless design commands attention, while the spacious and meticulously crafted interior offers premium materials and comfort. Advanced technology features, such as the virtual cockpit and MMI infotainment system, provide seamless connectivity and control. With intelligent safety systems and impressive versatility, the Q5 ensures both safety and convenience. Experience the perfect balance of luxury and capability with the 2018 Audi Q5.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

