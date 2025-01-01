Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2018 Audi Q5 Progressiv S Quattro No Accidents Luxury, Performance & All-Weather Confidence</strong></p><p>Sleek, refined, and built for those who appreciate precision engineering, this <strong>2018 Audi Q5 Progressiv S Quattro</strong> delivers exceptional comfort, advanced technology, and legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive capability. With <strong>no accidents</strong> and a clean history, its a luxury SUV you can buy with confidence.</p><p><strong>Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p>2.0L Turbocharged Engine smooth power and excellent efficiency</p></li><li><p><strong>Quattro All-Wheel Drive</strong> superior traction and control in all conditions</p></li><li><p><strong>Progressiv Trim with S Line Package</strong> sport styling and premium finishes</p></li><li><p>Leather Interior with Heated Front & Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Panoramic Sunroof and Power Tailgate</p></li><li><p>Navigation, <strong>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong></p></li><li><p>Virtual Cockpit Digital Display & Premium Sound System</p></li><li><p><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring</strong>, Parking Sensors & Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Drive Select Modes</p></li></ul><p>This Q5 offers the perfect blend of sport, style, and sophistication with Audis world-class build quality and comfort.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2018 Audi Q5

145,100 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic

Watch This Vehicle
13071868

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

  1. 13071868.753737440?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33155
  2. 13071868
  3. 13071868
  4. 13071868
  5. 13071868
  6. 13071868
  7. 13071868
  8. 13071868
  9. 13071868
  10. 13071868
  11. 13071868
  12. 13071868
  13. 13071868
  14. 13071868
  15. 13071868
  16. 13071868
  17. 13071868
Contact Seller

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1BNAFYXJ2249399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Audi Q5 Progressiv S Quattro No Accidents Luxury, Performance & All-Weather Confidence

Sleek, refined, and built for those who appreciate precision engineering, this 2018 Audi Q5 Progressiv S Quattro delivers exceptional comfort, advanced technology, and legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive capability. With no accidents and a clean history, its a luxury SUV you can buy with confidence.

Highlights:

  • 2.0L Turbocharged Engine smooth power and excellent efficiency

  • Quattro All-Wheel Drive superior traction and control in all conditions

  • Progressiv Trim with S Line Package sport styling and premium finishes

  • Leather Interior with Heated Front & Rear Seats

  • Panoramic Sunroof and Power Tailgate

  • Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Virtual Cockpit Digital Display & Premium Sound System

  • Blind Spot Monitoring, Parking Sensors & Backup Camera

  • Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Drive Select Modes

This Q5 offers the perfect blend of sport, style, and sophistication with Audis world-class build quality and comfort.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL 145,600 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Man L for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Man L 119,150 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC Coupe 144,700 KM $20,500 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-996-XXXX

(click to show)

888-996-6510

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2018 Audi Q5