$18,000+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Audi Q5 Progressiv S Quattro No Accidents Luxury, Performance & All-Weather Confidence
Sleek, refined, and built for those who appreciate precision engineering, this 2018 Audi Q5 Progressiv S Quattro delivers exceptional comfort, advanced technology, and legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive capability. With no accidents and a clean history, its a luxury SUV you can buy with confidence.
Highlights:
2.0L Turbocharged Engine smooth power and excellent efficiency
Quattro All-Wheel Drive superior traction and control in all conditions
Progressiv Trim with S Line Package sport styling and premium finishes
Leather Interior with Heated Front & Rear Seats
Panoramic Sunroof and Power Tailgate
Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Virtual Cockpit Digital Display & Premium Sound System
Blind Spot Monitoring, Parking Sensors & Backup Camera
Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Drive Select Modes
This Q5 offers the perfect blend of sport, style, and sophistication with Audis world-class build quality and comfort.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome.
Vehicle Features
Montague Motors
888-996-6510