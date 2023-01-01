Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

114,095 KM

Details Description Features

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

330i xDrive SULEV Sedan

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

114,095KM
Used
  • Stock #: 18BMW2760
  • VIN: WBA8D9C50JA012760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with the 2018 BMW 330i X Sport AWD. Its striking design, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, delivers 248 horsepower and remarkable handling, while the intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system ensures optimal traction in any condition. Step inside to discover a meticulously crafted interior, featuring premium materials and cutting-edge technology such as iDrive infotainment, Apple CarPlay, and advanced safety features. With its fuel efficiency, this BMW model offers an exceptional driving experience that combines style, comfort, and exhilaration in one package.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASES

Included FREE:
1) FULL DETAILING
2) FRESH OIL CHANGE
3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT
4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY. OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open: Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM, Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address: MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP INC.
1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL: Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Windows

MOONROOF

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

