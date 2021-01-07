Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

68,262 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

MSPORT

2018 BMW 3 Series

MSPORT

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,262KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,262 KM

Luxury vehicle with low mileage and at a great value!

6 month power train warranty with option to increase up to three years.

Contact Nikita (416)271-5315 or Ira (905)630-3201 for further inquiries.

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

