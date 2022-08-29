2018 BMW 5 Series

$32,888 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 9 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9293077

9293077 VIN: WBAJA7C56JG909125

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 74,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.