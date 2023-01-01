Menu
2018 BMW X5

112,126 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,126KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10268454
  • Stock #: 18BMWX58239
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C58J0X88239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18BMWX58239
  • Mileage 112,126 KM

Vehicle Description

The BMW X5 is a premium midsize SUV that offers a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and versatility. With its bold and athletic design, the X5 commands attention on the road. Inside, the cabin is well-crafted and comes equipped with high-quality materials and the latest technology features, providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. The X5 offers a powerful engine option, ensuring spirited performance and confident handling. Additionally, its spacious interior and flexible cargo space make it a practical choice for families and adventurers alike. With its impressive array of features, the BMW X5 stands as a top contender in the luxury SUV segment.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

BACKUP SENSORS
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
High Beam Assist / HBA

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-XXXX

905-330-7365

