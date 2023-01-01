2018 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 1 2 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10268454

10268454 Stock #: 18BMWX58239

18BMWX58239 VIN: 5UXKR0C58J0X88239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,126 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features BACKUP SENSORS Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Apple Car Play Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Air Conditioning A/C Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera High Beam Assist / HBA

