*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KMS* Very Clean 1.4L Turbo 4Cyl Buick Encore with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Leather/Cloth Seats and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Dual Climate Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Buick Encore

60,920 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore

SPORT TOURING AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE**LOW KMS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

11959230

2018 Buick Encore

SPORT TOURING AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE**LOW KMS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,920KM
VIN KL4CJ2SB8JB625217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Buick Encore