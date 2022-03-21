Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Encore

60,422 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 8926834
  2. 8926834
  3. 8926834
  4. 8926834
  5. 8926834
  6. 8926834
  7. 8926834
  8. 8926834
  9. 8926834
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,422KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8926834
  • Stock #: 6774I
  • VIN: KL4CJ1SB5JB708923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6774I
  • Mileage 60,422 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Clean Carfax, Preferred Equipment Group, Safety Package, Remote Start, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Power Moonroof, 18" Wheels, 1.4L Turbo Engine, Side Blind Zone Alert, TPMS, 6 Speaker System, Rear Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2011 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 242,195 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX
 47,695 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain Den...
 61,737 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory