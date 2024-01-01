Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS<span>*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS</span><span>* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Buick Regal with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Leather/Cloth Seats and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Dual Climate Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Buick Regal

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Buick Regal

PREFERRED II CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Regal

PREFERRED II CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,000KM
VIN W04GM6SX7J1106063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Buick Regal with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Leather/Cloth Seats and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Dual Climate Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN CREW CAB SWB 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN CREW CAB SWB 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 160,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 145,290 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH HEATEDS SEATS CRUISE CONTRL for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH HEATEDS SEATS CRUISE CONTRL 103,350 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Regal