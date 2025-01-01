2018 Cadillac Escalade

Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*18 SERVICE REOCRDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury Package V8 6.2L AWD With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Premium Bose Sound System, Navigation System, Dual Climate Control, Heated steering wheels, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Paddle Shifters, Push to Start, 360 Camera, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated and Ventilated Power Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DVD Entertainment, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Wood Interior, Blind Spot Indicators, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
159,410KM
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Illuminated Visor Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Custom Conversion
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Power Folding Seats
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Headrest DVD/TV
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

