$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Cadillac Escalade
V8 PREMIUM LUXURY 4WD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*SERVICE RECORDS* 360 CAMERA NAV DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER COOL/HEAT 4 SEATS/STEERING SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2018 Cadillac Escalade
V8 PREMIUM LUXURY 4WD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*SERVICE RECORDS* 360 CAMERA NAV DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER COOL/HEAT 4 SEATS/STEERING SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3694
- Mileage 159,410 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*18 SERVICE REOCRDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury Package V8 6.2L AWD With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Premium Bose Sound System, Navigation System, Dual Climate Control, Heated steering wheels, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Paddle Shifters, Push to Start, 360 Camera, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated and Ventilated Power Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DVD Entertainment, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Wood Interior, Blind Spot Indicators, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-281-2255