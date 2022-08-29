Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV

77,351 KM

Details Description Features

$68,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$68,988

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Luxury 22" WHEELS | SURROUND VISION | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Luxury 22" WHEELS | SURROUND VISION | SUNROOF

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 9163519
  2. 9163519
  3. 9163519
  4. 9163519
  5. 9163519
  6. 9163519
  7. 9163519
  8. 9163519
  9. 9163519
Contact Seller

$68,988

+ taxes & licensing

77,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9163519
  • Stock #: 6799A
  • VIN: 1GYS4JKJ8JR365056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Be the best version of yourself with this2018Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxurythat just arrived at our location.



Finished in a Jet Black that complements the Black leatherinterior, standing on a set of 22 aluminum wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 6.2L ECOTEC V8engine paired with an ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with Cadillacs 4x4 system.



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera with rear-cross traffic alert, driver memory seat, heated and ventilated front seats, rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, HD surround vision, heated mirrors, power folding mirrors and much more!



This Escalade was exclusively serviced at Leggat Cadillac and is availble in Burlington!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2019 Cadillac XT4 Pr...
 32,494 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon Denali
 137,371 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150
97,059 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory