2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Luxury 22" WHEELS | SURROUND VISION | SUNROOF
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
- Listing ID: 9163519
- Stock #: 6799A
- VIN: 1GYS4JKJ8JR365056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 77,351 KM
Vehicle Description
Be the best version of yourself with this2018Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxurythat just arrived at our location.
Finished in a Jet Black that complements the Black leatherinterior, standing on a set of 22 aluminum wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 6.2L ECOTEC V8engine paired with an ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with Cadillacs 4x4 system.
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera with rear-cross traffic alert, driver memory seat, heated and ventilated front seats, rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, HD surround vision, heated mirrors, power folding mirrors and much more!
This Escalade was exclusively serviced at Leggat Cadillac and is availble in Burlington!
