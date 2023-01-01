$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 Heavy Duty Trailering | No Accidents
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
- Listing ID: 9485493
- Stock #: 6842A
- VIN: 1GCGTDEN4J1172433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 114,507 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Pickup Truck is finished in Jet Black and is powered by a 308 Horsepower 3.6L Six (6) Cylinder Engine that is paired to a Eight (8) Speed Automatic Transmission.
Notable features include a set of 17” Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum Wheels, Off-Road Suspension, Transfer Case Shield, Locking Rear Differential, EZ Lift Tailgate, Front Recovery Hooks, Bose Premium Sound System, Fog Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear Camera, Sirius XM, Wheel Locks, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Heated Power Mirrors, Remote Start, Automatic Climate Control, Sliding Rear Window, Apple Carplay/Android Auto and so much more.
Optional Packages Include Heavy Duty Trailering Package.
This accident-free 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Pickup Truck is availble in Burlington Certified.
Vehicle Features
