2018 Chevrolet Colorado

114,507 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 Heavy Duty Trailering | No Accidents

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 Heavy Duty Trailering | No Accidents

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 9485493
  2. 9485493
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9485493
  Stock #: 6842A
  VIN: 1GCGTDEN4J1172433

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 114,507 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Pickup Truck is finished in Jet Black and is powered by a 308 Horsepower 3.6L Six (6) Cylinder Engine that is paired to a Eight (8) Speed Automatic Transmission.



Notable features include a set of 17” Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum Wheels, Off-Road Suspension, Transfer Case Shield, Locking Rear Differential, EZ Lift Tailgate, Front Recovery Hooks, Bose Premium Sound System, Fog Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear Camera, Sirius XM, Wheel Locks, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Heated Power Mirrors, Remote Start, Automatic Climate Control, Sliding Rear Window, Apple Carplay/Android Auto and so much more.



Optional Packages Include Heavy Duty Trailering Package.



This accident-free 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Pickup Truck is availble in Burlington Certified.


4x4
Automatic

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

