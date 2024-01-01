Menu
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* <span>Very Clean Chevy Equinox LT 1.5L Turbo 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Push To Start, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span><span><br></span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

137,230 KM

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

1.5T LT CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

1.5T LT CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,230KM
VIN 2GNAXJEV4J6348894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2746
  • Mileage 137,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Chevrolet Equinox