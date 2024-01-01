Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado1500 Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Tan Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch/Package, Back Up Camera</span><span>, </span><span>Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div><div><span><br /></span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

95,450 KM

Details Description Features

$28,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5.3L V8 CUSTOM 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA CRUISE TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle
12054940

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5.3L V8 CUSTOM 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA CRUISE TOW PKG

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,450KM
VIN 1GCVKPEC2JZ216439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F2915
  • Mileage 95,450 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado1500 Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch/Package, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 SLE CREW SWB 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 SLE CREW SWB 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 196,940 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura ILX 2.0L TECH-PKG *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Acura ILX 2.0L TECH-PKG *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 184,700 KM $13,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 144,550 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500