$28,895+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
5.3L V8 CUSTOM 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA CRUISE TOW PKG
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$28,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,450KM
VIN 1GCVKPEC2JZ216439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F2915
- Mileage 95,450 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado1500 Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch/Package, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$28,895
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500