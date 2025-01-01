2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Financing available at competitive rates.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Trade-Ins Welcome!</span></p><p> </p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

197,481 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle
12099025

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

  1. 1737045202
  2. 1737045202
  3. 1737045202
  4. 1737045202
  5. 1737045202
  6. 1737045202
  7. 1737045202
  8. 1737045202
  9. 1737045202
  10. 1737045202
  11. 1737045202
  12. 1737045202
  13. 1737045202
  14. 1737045203
  15. 1737045202
  16. 1737045203
  17. 1737045203
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,481KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEJ5JG481224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260
  • Mileage 197,481 KM

Vehicle Description

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gray Automotive Group

Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLE/9 Seater/CERTIFIED for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 GMC Yukon SLE/9 Seater/CERTIFIED 292,891 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 2500 LARAMIE/6.4L V8 Hemi/LOADED for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 RAM 2500 LARAMIE/6.4L V8 Hemi/LOADED 199,295 KM $28,788 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 FX4 5L V8/CERTIFIED + 2 YR WARRANTY/ONE OWNER for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 5L V8/CERTIFIED + 2 YR WARRANTY/ONE OWNER 130,055 KM $19,788 + tax & lic

Email Gray Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(905) 926-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 926-7121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500