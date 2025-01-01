$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,481KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKSEJ5JG481224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260
- Mileage 197,481 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
2011 GMC Yukon SLE/9 Seater/CERTIFIED 292,891 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 2500 LARAMIE/6.4L V8 Hemi/LOADED 199,295 KM $28,788 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 5L V8/CERTIFIED + 2 YR WARRANTY/ONE OWNER 130,055 KM $19,788 + tax & lic
Email Gray Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Gray Automotive Group
(905) 926-7121
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500