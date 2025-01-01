Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*17 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>*HWY KMS</span><span>* </span><span>Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado1500 Crew LTZ 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. White on Grey Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera</span><span>, Navigation System, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, </span><span>Direction Compass, Running Boards, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Bed Liner and Cover, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div><div><span><br /></span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

195,100 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 LTZ CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
13098041

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 LTZ CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 13098041
  2. 13098041
  3. 13098041
  4. 13098041
  5. 13098041
  6. 13098041
  7. 13098041
  8. 13098041
  9. 13098041
  10. 13098041
  11. 13098041
  12. 13098041
  13. 13098041
  14. 13098041
  15. 13098041
  16. 13098041
  17. 13098041
  18. 13098041
  19. 13098041
  20. 13098041
  21. 13098041
  22. 13098041
  23. 13098041
  24. 13098041
  25. 13098041
  26. 13098041
  27. 13098041
  28. 13098041
  29. 13098041
  30. 13098041
  31. 13098041
  32. 13098041
  33. 13098041
  34. 13098041
  35. 13098041
  36. 13098041
  37. 13098041
  38. 13098041
  39. 13098041
  40. 13098041
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,100KM
VIN 3GCUKSECXJG122534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3569
  • Mileage 195,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*17 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*HWY KMS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado1500 Crew LTZ 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. White on Grey Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Direction Compass, Running Boards, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Bed Liner and Cover, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2015 Nissan Xterra V6 PRO-4X 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Nissan Xterra V6 PRO-4X 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 135,160 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 V8 FX4 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Ford F-150 V8 FX4 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 189,700 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 LTZ CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 LTZ CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 195,100 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500