Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*<span> </span><span>Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado1500 Crew LT 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera</span><span>, </span><span>Direction Compass, Side Running Boards, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Bed Liner, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p><div><span><br></span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

164,990 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 LT 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
13285709

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 LT 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 13285709.764977604?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=31038
  2. 13285709
  3. 13285709
  4. 13285709
  5. 13285709
  6. 13285709
  7. 13285709
  8. 13285709
  9. 13285709
  10. 13285709
  11. 13285709
  12. 13285709
  13. 13285709
  14. 13285709
  15. 13285709
  16. 13285709
  17. 13285709
  18. 13285709
  19. 13285709
  20. 13285709
  21. 13285709
  22. 13285709
  23. 13285709
  24. 13285709
  25. 13285709
  26. 13285709
  27. 13285709
  28. 13285709
  29. 13285709
  30. 13285709
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,990KM
VIN 1GCVKNECXJZ187065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,990 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado1500 Crew LT 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Side Running Boards, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Bed Liner, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca


Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Safety

Dual front airbags

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM-FX4 4WD DIESEL CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL MASSAG SEATS P.ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM-FX4 4WD DIESEL CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL MASSAG SEATS P.ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 145,970 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT-BIG HORN CERTIFIED 4WD *DIESEL*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEAT SEAT/STEERING CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT-BIG HORN CERTIFIED 4WD *DIESEL*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEAT SEAT/STEERING CRUISE ALLOYS 168,310 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 CUSTOM CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVROLET MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 CUSTOM CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVROLET MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 115,500 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500