$28,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab LT 153.0" True North
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,707 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT True North w/Z71 Package. This Accident Free dary grey Silverado 1500 Crew cab will come Safety Certified: 5.3L V8, True North edition, Power seats, Heated seats, Buckets w/Centre Console, 4WD, 6.6' Box, Upgraded wheels, Nav/Backup Cam, Power sliding rear window, Running boards, Bedliner + much more.
Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost.
Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.
This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
289-293-1913