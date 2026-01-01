2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ACCIDENT FREE*24 SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew 4x4 6.2L V8 with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera</span><span>, Navigation System, Sunroof, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, </span><span>Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Side Turning Signals, Bose Premium Audio System, Front & Back Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Wood Interior, Lane Departure Alert, Memory Driver Seat, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

136,400 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 HIGH COUNTRY CREW CERTIFIED 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14438089

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 HIGH COUNTRY CREW CERTIFIED 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,400KM
VIN 3GCUKTEJ7JG617147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4219
  • Mileage 136,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ACCIDENT FREE*24 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew 4x4 6.2L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Side Turning Signals, Bose Premium Audio System, Front & Back Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Wood Interior, Lane Departure Alert, Memory Driver Seat, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500