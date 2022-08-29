Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

97,788 KM

Details Description Features

$54,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Suburban

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 9163516
  2. 9163516
  3. 9163516
  4. 9163516
  5. 9163516
  6. 9163516
  7. 9163516
  8. 9163516
  9. 9163516
Contact Seller

$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

97,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9163516
  • Stock #: 239522A
  • VIN: 1GNSKJKC5JR341799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,788 KM

Vehicle Description

You’ve got to earn the right to call yourself an off-road icon. This 2018 Chevrolet Suburban Premier brings over seven decades of proven capability to your next adventure, it has everything you can depend on to help you escape the city – and get back if you so desire.



Finished in a Classic Jet Black exterior with integrated fog lights, running boards, heated power side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tow hitch receiver that compliments the Black leather interior, standing strong on a set of 22" gloss black aluminum wheels. Underneath the hood, you will find an impressive 5.3L ECOTEC eight (8) cylinder engine that is paired with a ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with Chevrolet’s Four-Wheel Drive system (4WD)



Sidestep into the interior and you will find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, power front seats with lumbar support, steering wheel-mounted controls, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, push-button start and so much more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 90,300 KM
$55,998 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac Escala...
 77,351 KM
$68,988 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Subur...
 97,788 KM
$54,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory