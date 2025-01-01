Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*CHEVROLET SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* <span>Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L</span><span> With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. White on </span><span>Black Leather</span><span> Interior. </span><span>Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Front and Back Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicators, Bose Premium Audi System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Volt

170,910 KM

Details Description Features

$14,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LTZ CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12436780

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LTZ CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12436780
  2. 12436780
  3. 12436780
  4. 12436780
  5. 12436780
  6. 12436780
  7. 12436780
  8. 12436780
  9. 12436780
  10. 12436780
  11. 12436780
  12. 12436780
  13. 12436780
  14. 12436780
  15. 12436780
  16. 12436780
  17. 12436780
  18. 12436780
  19. 12436780
  20. 12436780
  21. 12436780
  22. 12436780
  23. 12436780
  24. 12436780
  25. 12436780
  26. 12436780
  27. 12436780
  28. 12436780
  29. 12436780
  30. 12436780
  31. 12436780
  32. 12436780
  33. 12436780
  34. 12436780
  35. 12436780
  36. 12436780
  37. 12436780
  38. 12436780
  39. 12436780
Contact Seller

$14,870

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,910KM
VIN 1G1RB6S59JU140306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3145
  • Mileage 170,910 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*CHEVROLET SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Front and Back Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicators, Bose Premium Audi System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 RAM 1500 3.6L V6 NIGHT EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 RAM 1500 3.6L V6 NIGHT EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 200,290 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 178,290 KM $12,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Subaru WRX STI AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS 150,820 KM $26,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,870

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Chevrolet Volt