Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*<span>*WINTER TIRE* </span><span>Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L</span><span> With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Grey on </span><span>Black</span><span> Interior. </span><span>Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Volt

177,040 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12936203

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12936203
  2. 12936203
  3. 12936203
  4. 12936203
  5. 12936203
  6. 12936203
  7. 12936203
  8. 12936203
  9. 12936203
  10. 12936203
  11. 12936203
  12. 12936203
  13. 12936203
  14. 12936203
  15. 12936203
  16. 12936203
  17. 12936203
  18. 12936203
  19. 12936203
  20. 12936203
  21. 12936203
  22. 12936203
  23. 12936203
  24. 12936203
  25. 12936203
  26. 12936203
  27. 12936203
  28. 12936203
  29. 12936203
  30. 12936203
  31. 12936203
  32. 12936203
  33. 12936203
  34. 12936203
  35. 12936203
  36. 12936203
  37. 12936203
  38. 12936203
  39. 12936203
  40. 12936203
  41. 12936203
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,040KM
VIN 1G1RA6S56JU106133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,040 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE**WINTER TIRE* Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L With Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 162,730 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 V8 HEMI SPORT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEARS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 RAM 1500 V8 HEMI SPORT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEARS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 159,110 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD CERTIFID CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD CERTIFID CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 102,280 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Chevrolet Volt