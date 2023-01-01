2018 Chevrolet Volt

$18,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 1 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9794221

9794221 VIN: 1G1RB6S53JU122805

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 211,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.