2018 Dodge Challenger

189,540 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Challenger

SXT PLUS CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Dodge Challenger

SXT PLUS CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,540KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG7JH282513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A3077
  • Mileage 189,540 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES* Nice Clean Dodge Challenger SXT 3.6L V6 With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Premium Audio System, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Winter Tires

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Extra Set of Tires
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Dodge Challenger