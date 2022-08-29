2018 Ford E450

$46,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9241300

9241300 Stock #: e451

Vehicle Details Body Style Commercial

Mileage 135,002 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.