2018 Ford E450

135,002 KM

Details Description

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

2018 Ford E450

2018 Ford E450

2018 Ford E450

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,002KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9241300
  Stock #: e451

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 135,002 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington. Call 8882862765.

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

