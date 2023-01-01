2018 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 9 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10457196

10457196 Stock #: 563-23A

563-23A VIN: 2FMPK4K97JBB96588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 54,908 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.