2018 Ford Edge

54,908 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Titanium Titanium

Location

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457196
  • Stock #: 563-23A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K97JBB96588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,908 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

