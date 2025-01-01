Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*FREE ACCIDENT*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 2.0L 4Cyl Eco-Boost with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Steering Mounted Controls, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Back Up Camera, Shifter Paddles, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Ford Edge

143,640 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Edge

SEL ECOBOOST AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Ford Edge

SEL ECOBOOST AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,640KM
VIN 2FMPK4J98JBB81969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3312
  • Mileage 143,640 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*FREE ACCIDENT*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 2.0L 4Cyl Eco-Boost with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Steering Mounted Controls, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Back Up Camera, Shifter Paddles, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Ford Edge