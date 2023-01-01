Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

166,822 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,822KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626626
  • Stock #: 211-23A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBC21555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,822 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2019 Kia Forte EX
 50,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 166,822 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX | I...
 30,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory