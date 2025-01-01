Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*</span><span>ECO-BOOST</span><span>* Very Clean Ford Escape SE AWD 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Ford Escape

178,290 KM

Details Description Features

$12,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12432838

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12432838
  2. 12432838
  3. 12432838
  4. 12432838
  5. 12432838
  6. 12432838
  7. 12432838
  8. 12432838
  9. 12432838
  10. 12432838
  11. 12432838
  12. 12432838
  13. 12432838
  14. 12432838
  15. 12432838
  16. 12432838
  17. 12432838
  18. 12432838
  19. 12432838
  20. 12432838
  21. 12432838
  22. 12432838
  23. 12432838
  24. 12432838
  25. 12432838
  26. 12432838
  27. 12432838
  28. 12432838
  29. 12432838
  30. 12432838
  31. 12432838
  32. 12432838
  33. 12432838
  34. 12432838
  35. 12432838
Contact Seller

$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,290KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD0JUD11173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2733
  • Mileage 178,290 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE AWD 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 178,290 KM $12,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Subaru WRX STI AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS 150,820 KM $26,595 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L SPORT-LUXURY PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*NEW ENGINE* NAV CAMERA 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L SPORT-LUXURY PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*NEW ENGINE* NAV CAMERA 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT 170,520 KM $15,550 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape