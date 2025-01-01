$16,895+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
1.5L SE ECO-BOOST 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$16,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,310KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD1JUA67467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL/TAN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3190
- Mileage 99,310 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FORD MAINTAIN* Very Clean Ford Escape SE AWD 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan/Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Microsoft SYNC
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
