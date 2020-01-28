Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Escape

SE SPORT APPEARANCE| 4WD| NAV| SAFE & SMART PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE SPORT APPEARANCE| 4WD| NAV| SAFE & SMART PKG

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

  1. 4571160
  2. 4571160
  3. 4571160
  4. 4571160
  5. 4571160
  6. 4571160
  7. 4571160
  8. 4571160
  9. 4571160
  10. 4571160
  11. 4571160
  12. 4571160
  13. 4571160
  14. 4571160
  15. 4571160
  16. 4571160
  17. 4571160
  18. 4571160
  19. 4571160
  20. 4571160
  21. 4571160
  22. 4571160
  23. 4571160
  24. 4571160
  25. 4571160
  26. 4571160
  27. 4571160
  28. 4571160
  29. 4571160
  30. 4571160
  31. 4571160
  32. 4571160
  33. 4571160
  34. 4571160
  35. 4571160
  36. 4571160
  37. 4571160
  38. 4571160
  39. 4571160
  40. 4571160
  41. 4571160
  42. 4571160
  43. 4571160
  44. 4571160
  45. 4571160
  46. 4571160
  47. 4571160
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,246KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4571160
  • Stock #: P3251
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD9JUB65095
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Adventure isn’t only found “out there.” Sometimes, it’s right around the corner. Waiting to be discovered. Thankfully, this 2018 Ford Escape is ready to take you. With its spacious, versatile interior and remarkable features, Escape empowers you to live in the moment. Every day of the week. It features a 1.5L EcoBoost 4-cylinder with 179 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque. This turbocharged, direct-injection engine has a robust low-end torque and virtually no turbo lag and with paddle-shift technology it enhances the driving fun. Also equipped with a 6-speed SelectShift automatic and an enhanced grip of Intelligent 4WD.

This Escape offers all the standard equipment of SE, plus: FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE with Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control & Forward Collision Warning, brake support, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert system, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only); SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE with 19" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels With P235/45R19 All-Season BSW Tires; Black Front Fender Grilles, Beltline Mouldings, and Headlight and Tail Light Bezels; Gloss Black-painted Sideview Mirrors, Upper Grille and Skid Plates; Halogen Projector beam Headlights with LED Signature Lighting; Partial Leather-Trimmed Seats; and Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob; VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM;

Welcome to Unique Chrysler and Thank you for viewing this vehicle. Everything we do is designed to make your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Competitive Haggle-Free pricing, knowledgeable staff and superior customer service all add up to create a simple and painless way to purchase a vehicle at a great price.

* CALL>>>1-888-384-2865 or TEXT>>>416-708-1781 for more info!
* Selling Price does not include HST and Licensing.
* CarFax Reports available on all Used vehicles, we have nothing to hide!
* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and Get great value for your Trade-in Vehicle!
* Credit Issues? We'll help you rebuild your credit! (o.a.c.) Apply Online Today!
* ASK about our "Do Not Pay for 90 Days" Financing Option (o.a.c.), available on most makes and models.
* Price and vehicle availability subject to change without notice; Please call for more information.

Visit Unique Chrysler today! We are located at 915 Walkers Line, South on Walkers Line exit by the QEW in Burlington, close to the intersection of Walkers Line and Harvester Road; Vehicle Price, just add HST and Licensing only.We are a proud member of the Car Nation Canada dealership group - Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. With over 1600 new &Pre-Owned Vehicles for sale at CarNationCanada.com
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 36,405 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 149,462 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX Elite...
 124,817 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-631-XXXX

(click to show)

905-631-8100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message