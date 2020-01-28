Adventure isn’t only found “out there.” Sometimes, it’s right around the corner. Waiting to be discovered. Thankfully, this 2018 Ford Escape is ready to take you. With its spacious, versatile interior and remarkable features, Escape empowers you to live in the moment. Every day of the week. It features a 1.5L EcoBoost 4-cylinder with 179 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque. This turbocharged, direct-injection engine has a robust low-end torque and virtually no turbo lag and with paddle-shift technology it enhances the driving fun. Also equipped with a 6-speed SelectShift automatic and an enhanced grip of Intelligent 4WD.



This Escape offers all the standard equipment of SE, plus: FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE with Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control & Forward Collision Warning, brake support, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert system, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only); SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE with 19" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels With P235/45R19 All-Season BSW Tires; Black Front Fender Grilles, Beltline Mouldings, and Headlight and Tail Light Bezels; Gloss Black-painted Sideview Mirrors, Upper Grille and Skid Plates; Halogen Projector beam Headlights with LED Signature Lighting; Partial Leather-Trimmed Seats; and Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob; VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM;



Welcome to Unique Chrysler and Thank you for viewing this vehicle. Everything we do is designed to make your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Competitive Haggle-Free pricing, knowledgeable staff and superior customer service all add up to create a simple and painless way to purchase a vehicle at a great price.



* CALL>>>1-888-384-2865 or TEXT>>>416-708-1781 for more info!

* Selling Price does not include HST and Licensing.

* CarFax Reports available on all Used vehicles, we have nothing to hide!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and Get great value for your Trade-in Vehicle!

* Credit Issues? We'll help you rebuild your credit! (o.a.c.) Apply Online Today!

* ASK about our "Do Not Pay for 90 Days" Financing Option (o.a.c.), available on most makes and models.

* Price and vehicle availability subject to change without notice; Please call for more information.



Visit Unique Chrysler today! We are located at 915 Walkers Line, South on Walkers Line exit by the QEW in Burlington, close to the intersection of Walkers Line and Harvester Road; Vehicle Price, just add HST and Licensing only.We are a proud member of the Car Nation Canada dealership group - Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. With over 1600 new &Pre-Owned Vehicles for sale at CarNationCanada.com

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets

Halogen Headlamps Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

dvd player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Backup Sensor

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Leatherette Interior

DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Inside Hood Release

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Analog Gauges

Lane Departure Warning

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Collision Avoidance System

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

