Adventure isn’t only found “out there.” Sometimes, it’s right around the corner. Waiting to be discovered. Thankfully, this 2018 Ford Escape is ready to take you. With its spacious, versatile interior and remarkable features, Escape empowers you to live in the moment. Every day of the week. It features a 1.5L EcoBoost 4-cylinder with 179 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque. This turbocharged, direct-injection engine has a robust low-end torque and virtually no turbo lag and with paddle-shift technology it enhances the driving fun. Also equipped with a 6-speed SelectShift automatic and an enhanced grip of Intelligent 4WD.
This Escape offers all the standard equipment of SE, plus: FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE with Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control & Forward Collision Warning, brake support, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert system, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only); SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE with 19" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels With P235/45R19 All-Season BSW Tires; Black Front Fender Grilles, Beltline Mouldings, and Headlight and Tail Light Bezels; Gloss Black-painted Sideview Mirrors, Upper Grille and Skid Plates; Halogen Projector beam Headlights with LED Signature Lighting; Partial Leather-Trimmed Seats; and Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob; VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM;
Welcome to Unique Chrysler and Thank you for viewing this vehicle.
