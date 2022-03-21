Menu
2018 Ford Escape

61,225 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8755232
  • Stock #: 18-11060
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD6JUD11060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,225 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

