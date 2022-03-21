Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8944936
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4JUB89837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/AUX, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

1990 Mazda Miata MX-5
67,800 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2002 Jeep TJ
254,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza
240,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory