$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Location
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
240,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8944936
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD4JUB89837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/AUX, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8