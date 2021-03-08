2018 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
9056328696
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
+ taxes & licensing
One owner, no accidents, Loaded limited model! Safe and smart package, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keek assist, inflatable rear seat belts, active park assist, twin panel moonroof, 2nd row captain chairs with console, 20" alloy wheels, trailer tow package and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5