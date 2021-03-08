Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

23,175 KM

Details Description

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

23,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6654767
  • Stock #: EX21-89782A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH3JGB82129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # EX21-89782A
  • Mileage 23,175 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, no accidents, Loaded limited model! Safe and smart package, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keek assist, inflatable rear seat belts, active park assist, twin panel moonroof, 2nd row captain chairs with console, 20" alloy wheels, trailer tow package and much more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford

2021 Ford Ranger XLT
 75 KM
$43,748 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 69,281 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer P...
 101,385 KM
$36,397 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

Call Dealer

905632XXXX

(click to show)

9056328696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory