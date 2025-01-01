Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS<span>* </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Very Clean Ford Crew F-150 2.7L V6 XLT with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Charcoal Interior.</span><span> Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Front Power Seats,, Fog Light, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, </span></font><span>and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2018 Ford F-150

173,260 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

2.7L V6 XLT-XTR CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12700278

2018 Ford F-150

2.7L V6 XLT-XTR CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12700278
  2. 12700278
  3. 12700278
  4. 12700278
  5. 12700278
  6. 12700278
  7. 12700278
  8. 12700278
  9. 12700278
  10. 12700278
  11. 12700278
  12. 12700278
  13. 12700278
  14. 12700278
  15. 12700278
  16. 12700278
  17. 12700278
  18. 12700278
  19. 12700278
  20. 12700278
  21. 12700278
  22. 12700278
  23. 12700278
  24. 12700278
  25. 12700278
  26. 12700278
  27. 12700278
  28. 12700278
  29. 12700278
  30. 12700278
  31. 12700278
  32. 12700278
  33. 12700278
  34. 12700278
  35. 12700278
  36. 12700278
  37. 12700278
  38. 12700278
  39. 12700278
  40. 12700278
  41. 12700278
  42. 12700278
  43. 12700278
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,260KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP1JFC06359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,260 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Crew F-150 2.7L V6 XLT with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Front Power Seats,, Fog Light, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 KODIAK EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 KODIAK EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 150,760 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*33 CHEVY SERVICE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Chevrolet Volt LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*33 CHEVY SERVICE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 101,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 121,800 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Ford F-150