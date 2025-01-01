Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*24 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Ford Crew F-150 5.0L V8 XLT with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Tan Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Door Code, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Ford F-150

201,000 KM

$22,595

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

5.0L V8 XLT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

12712248

2018 Ford F-150

5.0L V8 XLT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
201,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E56JFC20241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3309
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2018 Ford F-150