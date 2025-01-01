Menu
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>* </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Very Clean Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT with Automatic Transmission. Black on Grey Interior.</span><span> Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, </span></font><span>and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2018 Ford F-150

166,380 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
12964940

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
166,380KM
VIN 1FTFW1E53JKD90634

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,380 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT with Automatic Transmission. Black on Grey Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Daytime Running Lights

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

Telescopic Steering Wheel

4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

