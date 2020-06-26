Menu
$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5252729
  • Stock #: 18F15061
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E59JKE61461
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- 2018 FORD F150 SPORT XLT CREW CAB , Heated Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Rear Window Mirror, East Step ladder in Trunk gate, No Accidents !!

2018 FORD F150 SPORT XLT CREW CAB , Heated Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Rear Window Mirror, East Step ladder in Trunk gate, No Accidents !!

All Vehicles will be sold Sanitized & Safety Certified - Low Mileage & Accident free cars - Great car for Family, Students, Uber or Lyft Driving - Gas Saver, Apple/ Android Car Play, ECO Mode, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Backup Camera and More. - Previous Rental Vehicle

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

