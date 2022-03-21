Menu
2018 Ford F-150

95,470 KM

Details Features

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

95,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8740994
  • Stock #: 18-80845
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG3JFA80845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,470 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

