$39,989+ tax & licensing
$39,989
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford
9056328696
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
95,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8740994
- Stock #: 18-80845
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG3JFA80845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 95,470 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5