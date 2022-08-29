Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

75,893 KM

Details Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 9163549
  2. 9163549
  3. 9163549
  4. 9163549
  5. 9163549
  6. 9163549
  7. 9163549
  8. 9163549
  9. 9163549
  10. 9163549
  11. 9163549
  12. 9163549
  13. 9163549
  14. 9163549
  15. 9163549
  16. 9163549
Contact Seller

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

75,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9163549
  • Stock #: 228600A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFA36382

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 228600A
  • Mileage 75,893 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 90,300 KM
$55,998 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac Escala...
 77,351 KM
$68,988 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Subur...
 97,788 KM
$54,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory