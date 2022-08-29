$28,998+ tax & licensing
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford
9056328696
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XL 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
93,706KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9166831
- Stock #: 18-99383
- VIN: 1FTMF1EP3JFD99383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 93,706 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE
Vehicle Features
4x4
Automatic
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5