2018 Ford F-150

93,706 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

93,706KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9166831
  • Stock #: 18-99383
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EP3JFD99383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,706 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

