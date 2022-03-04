$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Drivrz
888-970-6209
2018 Ford Transit
2018 Ford Transit
148 wb highroof
Location
Drivrz
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
888-970-6209
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
195,210KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8576168
- VIN: 1FTYR2XM4JKA82012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 195,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Drivrz
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7