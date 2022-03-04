Menu
2018 Ford Transit

195,210 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drivrz

888-970-6209

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

148 wb highroof

2018 Ford Transit

148 wb highroof

Location

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-970-6209

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,210KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8576168
  VIN: 1FTYR2XM4JKA82012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 195,210 KM

Vehicle Description

high roof transit already insulated and has a sink in back if you were thinking of converting one to a rv, this is it as it is already started.we offer leasing and financing and take trade ins. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

