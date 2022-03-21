Menu
2018 Ford Transit

195,255 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drivrz

888-970-6209

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

Cargo Van highroof cargo

2018 Ford Transit

Cargo Van highroof cargo

Location

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-970-6209

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,255KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8712287
  Stock #: 1012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 195,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Highroof gas transit with insulation and a subfloor added. This was used as a camper and is in great running condition. We offer a 3 month/5000 powertrain warranty that can be extended. Leasing and financing available.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Drivrz

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-970-6209

