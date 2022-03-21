$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit
Cargo Van highroof cargo
Location
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
195,255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8712287
- Stock #: 1012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 195,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Highroof gas transit with insulation and a subfloor added. This was used as a camper and is in great running condition. We offer a 3 month/5000 powertrain warranty that can be extended. Leasing and financing available.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
