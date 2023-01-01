Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect

182,400 KM

Details Description

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

2018 Ford Transit Connect

2018 Ford Transit Connect

Nav

2018 Ford Transit Connect

Nav

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

182,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10393401
  • Stock #: conn

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 182,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth
Navigation
Rear view camera
Cloth seats
Fwd
Clean Carfax
Test drive available
Bring to your mechanic

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

