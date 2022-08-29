$34,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
125,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9280162
- VIN: nm0ls7f79j1370330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 125,700 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, TWO SLIDING DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, VINYL FLOORS, CLOTH SEATS, BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. LEASING AND FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
