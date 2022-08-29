Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect

125,700 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

XLT

XLT

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280162
  • VIN: nm0ls7f79j1370330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 125,700 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, TWO SLIDING DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, VINYL FLOORS, CLOTH SEATS, BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. LEASING AND FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

