2018 GMC Sierra 1500

88,000 KM

Details

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab Standard Box

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab Standard Box

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10441383
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC6JG212219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500. COMES WITH SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES.
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

