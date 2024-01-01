$22,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
5.3L V8 ELEVATION 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA CRUISE ALLOYS RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,190KM
VIN 1GTV2LEC1JZ202881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2829
- Mileage 180,190 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Driver Seat, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2018 GMC Sierra 1500