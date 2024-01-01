Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 - Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Driver Seat, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C. SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed. We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day. Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at 905-281-2255 for more information.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

144,550 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

12043942

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,550KM
VIN 3GTU2LEC5JG498676

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2913
  • Mileage 144,550 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Driver Seat, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Power Steering

Stability Control

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Storage Box
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2018 GMC Sierra 1500