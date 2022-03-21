2018 GMC Sierra 1500...

$35,988 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 7 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8686919

8686919 Stock #: 228569A

228569A VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG461549

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 228569A

Mileage 143,726 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.