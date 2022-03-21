Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

143,726 KM

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

143,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8686919
  Stock #: 228569A
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG461549

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 228569A
  Mileage 143,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Preferred Equipment Group, Kodiak Edition, Remote Start, Automatic Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, 6" Steps, Heated Towing Mirrors, Wireless Phone Charger, 18" Wheels, 5.3L V8 Engine.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

