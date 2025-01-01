Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean GMC Sierra 2500HD Duramax Crew 4x4 6.6L V8 Diesel with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

208,130 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 6.6L V8 DIESEL DURAMAX 4WD CREW *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS

12562499

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 6.6L V8 DIESEL DURAMAX 4WD CREW *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,130KM
VIN 1GT12REYXJF159740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3212
  • Mileage 208,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Step Bumper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 GMC Sierra 2500